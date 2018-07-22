David Simcock eyeing Prix de la Foret with Teppal

David Simcock

Teppal could be seen in the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp on Arc day as David Simcock plots an autumn campaign.

The Camacho filly took her record to three wins from as many starts when winning the French 1000 Guineas in May, but then ran below her best behind Alpha Centauri in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Reasons have emerged for that performance, and she is being built up towards her return.

Simcock said: "She had a bad blood test after Ascot. She has had a month quiet and is just starting up again. We will look for an autumn campaign for her.

"We might well look at something like the Foret in October. It was disappointing and something had to be wrong, but she seems back on track now.

"I'm absolutely in no doubt we wouldn't have beaten the winner, but I expected a good run from her. I was disappointed, but there were reasons that came to light.