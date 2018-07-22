Kew Gardens in frame for King George at Ascot

Kew Gardens: In frame for King George

Kew Gardens could lead Aidan O'Brien's assault on the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

The son of Galileo has been in a rich vein of form lately, winning the Queen's Vase at the Royal meeting and the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp.

While O'Brien has yet to firm up plans for the summer showpiece over a mile and a half, he does have a provisional list.

"At the moment Kew Gardens is a possible, Cliffs Of Moher is a possible, Rostropovich is a possible and so is Nelson," said the Ballydoyle trainer.

"Kew Gardens is progressing lovely. We were delighted with him in France.

"We'll see what the lads want to do, but we've been happy with him since France.

"That's the way we are thinking at the moment and we'll see what this week will bring."