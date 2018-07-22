Review of the action from Sunday's meeting at the Curragh

Chocolate Music (left) swoops to score at the Curragh

A review of the rest of the action from Sunday's meeting at the Curragh.

Third at Fairyhouse on her debut for Jessica Harrington, the 8-1 shot had to dig deep to see off Foxtrot Liv by a nose at the line.

Harrington said: "She has plenty of pace so we'll keep her at that, up to six furlongs, and we'll see where we go with her.

"She's in the Moyglare and she's in the Lowther as well. She has a few entries and might easily go for the Lowther."

Colm O'Donoghue rode Chocolate Music and he made it a double as the Michael Halford-trained Terzetto (7-2) narrowly defeated stablemate Surrounding in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Handicap.

The rider dropped his reins momentarily passing the furlong pole as his mount came to challenge, but soon recovered and Terzetto claimed a neck victory at the line.

"It's never ideal (running the two against each other), but these valuable races only come up now and again," said Halford.

"When Colm changed his hands, the reins went missing and by the time he gathered her up again she ran on gamely. I think the best horse won.

"You'd be entitled to think she could take her chance in a Listed race now, so we probably will."

Cliffs Of Dooneen (5-4) maintained his unbeaten record when adding to his debut success earlier this month in the Killashee Handicap over two miles.

Aidan O'Brien said: "He stays well obviously. Ryan (Moore) felt there was plenty in there. He said from the two he thought he was going to win.

"Those staying type races will be what we're looking at and he could develop into a Cup horse. Anything from a mile and a half to two miles is probably for him."

Silver Service (7-2) could be set for a swift return to action following her half-length victory in the Victoria Racing Club Trophy Nursery Handicap in the hands of Gary Carroll.

Winning trainer Michael Mulvany said: "She'll probably got to Galway on the Saturday for the nursery over seven furlongs. It's a handy seven there and it's not as tough as somewhere else. We'll try that and see how we get on."

Kevin Manning drove Park Bloom (7-4 favourite) home by a length and a quarter from Vivianite as the Jim Bolger-trained filly opened her account at the fourth attempt in the Kildare Post & Kildare Now Fillies Maiden.

"She kept us waiting a little while and I think I may have been too easy on her," said Bolger.

"We'll probably look for black type now and she could go further. We were anxious to get that out of the way first and it was nice to win at a mile with her."