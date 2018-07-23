Lightning Spear heading to Sussex Stakes

Lightning Spear: Bids for first Group One success

David Simcock would be thrilled for Lightning Spear if the horse were to gain his Group One success in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday week.

The seven-year-old, who finished third in the mile prize 12 months ago, has failed to hit the target in 15 top-level outings, 13 of which have come since joining the Newmarket handler from Olly Stevens in 2016.

Although he is yet to open his account in the highest grade, the son of Pivotal has posted several near misses, including finishing second in the last two renewals of the Lockinge and a close third last time out in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot.

Simcock said: "He seems in good order, he worked on Saturday and he just looks great. He is fresh and he hasn't done a lot since Ascot. I hope he goes there in good order.

"It is tough taking on the three year-olds, certainly Without Parole. It looks slightly more open than in other years.

"Hopefully we go there in good shape and I think he will run his race. We got him second-hand, but he settled in very quickly and is a very talented horse.

"He has only run outside of Group One company twice with me and he has won both those races.

"We are always asking a lot of him. I'd just be pleased for the horse more than anybody (if he were to win). I wouldn't be pleased for myself, but I'd be pleased for the horse.

"He is a bit of a warrior. We thought he won at Newbury. More often than not he turns up and he runs his race.

"He was a little inconsistent last year but this year he seems to be as good as ever."