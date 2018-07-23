Goodwood next stop for Havana Grey

Havana Grey: Big plans following this win at the Curragh

Karl Burke has hatched an ambitious programme for Havana Grey with stops at Goodwood, York, ParisLongchamp and Kentucky following his victory at the Curragh on Sunday.

The three-year-old rediscovered the juvenile form that had seen him compete at the top level as he floored older sprinters including the speedy Caspian Prince to lift the Group Two Sapphire Stakes.

Havana Grey could run next in the Qatar King George Stakes on Friday week at Goodwood, where he won the Molecomb Stakes 12 months ago, before heading to York for the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes on August 24.

Should all go well on home soil, Havana Grey would then be prepared to go on his travels with the Flying Five back at the Curragh, the Prix de l'Abbaye and the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Churchill Downs on the agenda in the autumn.

"We were very happy with that. From what we had seen at home, we knew he had trained on but until they do it on the track, people don't believe you," said Burke.

"Three-year-olds taking on older horses earlier in the year if they are five-furlong horses, it's very tough for them.

"Add that to if they are not 100% right, it makes it difficult. It's just coming to that time of year when he's entitled to take on the older horses and as he showed on Sunday he's well up to it.

"We're aiming to go to Goodwood a week on Friday. Obviously he's a Goodwood winner, he handles the track, it's a huge prize for a Group Two. It's not going to be an easy race, but none of them are after yesterday.

"All being well, he'll go there, the Nunthorpe, then back to Ireland for the Flying Five and hopefully end up in the Abbaye and maybe the Breeders' Cup. That's the ambitious plan."