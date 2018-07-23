Robbie Power to miss Galway Festival

Owner Alan Potts speaks to jockey Robbie Power

Robbie Power has admitted defeat in his race to be fit for the Galway Festival, which starts next week.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning rider is still recovering from an operation on an old shoulder injury.

He was last in action at Punchestown on June 13, winning aboard Jack Fiasco for trainer Jessica Harrington.

Power tweeted: "Unfortunately I won't be back in time for @Galway-Races. Just saw my surgeon and while the shoulder is recovering well, Galway is coming a week too soon."