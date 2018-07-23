Laurens on course for Yorkshire Oaks test

PJ McDonald riding Laurens to win the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket

Laurens is back in full training after a well-earned break and on course for the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York.

Trainer Karl Burke gave the Classic-winning filly three weeks off after her success in the French Oaks, otherwise known as the Prix de Diane, and is bringing her back for the Group One over a mile and a half on August 23 when she would take on older fillies.

"I watched her canter this morning (Monday). She's moving brilliant and she looks fantastic," said Burke.

"She had a good, easy three weeks after the Prix de Diane. She put on 22 kilos during that time, but you wouldn't know looking at her. She's got such a big frame.

"She's back in her full routine now and hopefully heading to the Yorkshire Oaks."