Vintage Stakes bid for Urban Icon at Glorious Goodwood

Trainer Richard Hannon

Richard Hannon could give Urban Icon the chance to maintain his unbeaten record in the Qatar Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

The Marlborough handler is considering stepping the son of Cityscape, who has recorded wins at Windsor and Salisbury this season, up to seven furlongs for a tilt at the Group Two prize on the opening day of the meeting.

He said: "He will probably go the Vintage Stakes. I've taken my time with him. He has lots of speed. I didn't want to go to Newmarket with him, as we didn't need to.

"The owner is very patient and is happy to take it steady with him until next year. He is physically a very big horse and is not just a two-year-old."

A drop back to six furlongs appears to be on the cards for Superlative Stakes third Neverland Rock, with Hannon earmarking an outing in the Qatar Richmond Stakes on Thursday week for the son of No Nay Never.

He said: "He ran a super race the other day in the Superlative Stakes and the seven furlongs might just have stretched him.

"We got to that stage where you are nearly walking out to go see him in as he travelled that well.

"I think we need to go back to six for the time being, but he will get seven in the end as he is a very sensible horse.

"He is likely to be part of the Goodwood team and will likely go for the Richmond."