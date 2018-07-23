Menuisier mulls York challenge for Thunder Blue

Thundering Blue (right) ridden by jockey Andrea Atzeni goes on to win the Equinity Technology Handicap at York

David Menuisier is considering giving Thundering Blue the chance to prove himself at Pattern-race level for the first time in his career in the Sky Bet York Stakes on Saturday.

The Clive Washbourn-owned five-year-old was one of 10 entries received on Monday for the mile-and-a-quarter Group Two prize on the Knavesmire.

After finishing down the field in the Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot on his penultimate start, the son of Exchange Rate found only Euchen Glen too strong over course and distance last time out in the John Smith's Cup.

Menuisier said: "I've entered Thundering Blue in the York Stakes and we will have a look at the race.

"He has come out of the John Smith's Cup really well. If it looks tough we will bypass it, but he likes York.

"It is sometimes a weak Group Two, without being rude, and it is usually a small field.

"He gave me the impression about nine months ago that he was a stakes-class horse and at some point we need to consider these kind of options."

Mark Johnston's 2000 Guineas fourth Elarqam has the chance to redeem himself after finishing sixth when sent off favourite for the Irish equivalent, in what would be his first start beyond a mile.

Last year's winner Success Days, from the yard of Ken Condon, is in line to become the first horse to win the race twice, while the Peter Schiergen-trained Navaro Girl could become the first German-trained winner.

Smart Call was a Group Three winner last time out at Newcastle for Sir Michael Stoute, who is seeking his first victory in the race since winning the inaugural running in 2006 with Best Alibi.

The field is completed by Brorocco (Andrew Balding), Euginio (Richard Hannon), Euro Nightmare (Keith Dalgeish), Fabricate (Michael Bell) and Forest Ranger (Richard Fahey).