William Haggas mulls Sea Of Class plans

Sea of Class wins the Irish Oaks

William Haggas admits he has got "lots to think about" as he considers future plans for his Darley Irish Oaks heroine Sea Of Class.

Following successive Listed triumphs at Newbury, the daughter of Sea The Stars claimed Classic glory with a last-gasp victory at the Curragh under a masterful ride from James Doyle.

The three-year-old holds entries in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood and the Yorkshire Oaks next month, while a tilt at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp in October has also been mooted.

However, Haggas is keen to let the dust settle on her weekend success before committing to definite targets.

"What a great ride he (Doyle) gave her. She's a good filly," the Newmarket handler told At The Races.

"I don't think they went that fast and she did well to come from the back of the field, but it was mighty close.

"I don't really know what the plan is yet. All the fillies' races that are coming up and the Arc (are possible targets). I need to have a regroup, see how the filly is and then decide what to do.

"We need to think about next year as well. If we're going to keep her in training, do we overdo her this year? Or do we forget next year and crack on this year whilst she's in good shape.

"We've got lots to think about."