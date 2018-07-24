Thunder Snow handed Breeders' Cup Classic aim

Thunder Snow (Credit: Dubai Racing Club//Andrew Watkins)

The Breeders' Cup Classic is the main objective for Dubai World Cup hero Thunder Snow.

The four-year-old provided trainer Saeed bin Suroor with a record eighth victory in the Meydan showpiece at the end of March, but has not been seen in competitive action since.

Bin Suroor revealed his charge is closing in on a return to the track, with options at home and abroad under consideration for his comeback run.

"He worked on Saturday and worked well. We're happy with him and he has another piece of work coming up on Thursday," the trainer told At The Races.

"We'll keep the options open for him. Sheikh Mohammed (owner) will make a decision on his future plans.

"It could be the Juddmonte (International) at York, or it could be we could take him to America for the Jockey Club Gold Cup.

"That (Breeders' Cup Classic) is the target for him. Sheikh Mohammed told me to find the races for him, maybe two races, before we take him to the Breeders' Cup Classic at Churchill Downs. That is the main race for him.

"He handles the turf and the dirt. I think to take him to America to run on the dirt will be good for him."