Bryony Frost set for lengthy absence

Bryony Frost

Bryony Frost is facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines after it emerged she suffered more serious injuries than first thought in a fall earlier this month.

The Grade One-winning rider was initially reported to have suffered only bruising after being unseated at Newton Abbot on July 6, but Frost has now revealed she sustained more serious internal injuries after a following horse stood on her abdomen.

She told www.thejockeyclub.co.uk: "I went to Derriford Hospital from Newton Abbot after my fall and I thought I'd be out the following morning and back riding. However, the CT scan came back, and the damage was more serious than expected.

"It showed as well as a fracture to the end of my sternum, I had a small liver tear and bruising to my pancreas, none of which required surgery.

"I also had an unusual injury to the artery to my pancreas which had been damaged and started to swell causing a sac called an aneurysm.

"Fortunately this did not leak, which can be life threatening, and with rest it should heal without an operation."

Frost will now have to wait two weeks before beginning her rehabilitation process.

She added: "I've only been off for a fortnight and I'm already getting very restless. I must be patient as I want to be back 100 per cent fit and ready. Just because I'm riding the horse, it doesn't mean he has to carry me, it's my job to carry him home.

"All being well, I'll be up at Oaksey House in Lambourn in two weeks' time to start my rehabilitation, but I will need further scans in August before getting the all clear to start riding again."