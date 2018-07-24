Promising youngster Decrypt aimed at Gimcrack

Gimcrack action at York

Decrypt could get his chance of Group Two glory in the Al Basti Equiworld Gimcrack Stakes at York on August 24.

Trainer Paddy Twomey is looking to run the son of Dark Angel in the historic six-furlong contest for two-year-olds on the Knavesmire, after shelving plans to go for the July Stakes at Newmarket earlier this month.

Twomey decided to give Decrypt a break after winning a maiden at the Curragh last month on his second start, and is bringing him back with a view to stepping him up in class.

"We decided not to go to Newmarket. I gave him an easy few weeks and the plan is to go to maybe York at the end of August," said the County Tipperary handler.

"That's what we're thinking at the minute.

"I gave him an easy time and he's very much on target for York. He's in great form."