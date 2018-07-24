Take Cover takes Goodwood aim again

Take Cover goes for Goodwood again

David Griffiths reports Take Cover to be on course to make this fifth appearance in the King George Qatar Stakes at Glorious Goodwood next week.

Successful in 2014 and 2016 as well as finishing second in 2015 and fourth last summer, the evergreen 11-year-old looks likely to get his favoured fast ground when he makes his annual visit to Sussex.

Griffiths believes his stable stalwart is coming back to his best following his latest run at York, where he was fifth to Mr Lupton in the City Walls Stakes.

"Take Cover goes for the King George. The quicker the ground, the better for him," said the Bawtry handler.

"It will be his fifth time in the race. We'll try for a third win if we can," said Griffiths.

"He's well. He ran OK at York. He was just coming to himself and that run has put him spot on.

"He's ready to go. It's his track."

He added: "Obviously last year's winner Battaash is the one, but he wouldn't like it too fast, like hopefully we'll get. He wouldn't be as good on fast ground, I'd have thought, even though he is a really good horse.

"The forecast is for the dry weather to continue for a while longer, hopefully."