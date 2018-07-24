Expert Eye to be added to Sussex Stakes field

Expert Eye won impressively at Goodwood last year

Royal Ascot hero Expert Eye is set to be supplemented for the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood next week.

Sir Michael Stoute's colt was a brilliant winner of the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood last summer, before disappointing when the odds-on favourite for the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on his final juvenile appearance.

He was narrowly beaten on his reappearance in the Greenham Stakes and finished down the field in the 2000 Guineas.

However, the son of Acclamation roared back to form with a dominant victory in the Jersey Stakes last month and connections are ready to stump up the required #70,000 to add him to Wednesday's Group One feature.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah, said in a statement issued to Press Association Sport: "Following a workout this morning at Newmarket, Prince Khalid has agreed to supplement Expert Eye to the Sussex Stakes on Wednesday, August 1.

"The entry will be made provided all is well on Thursday at noon. James Doyle will ride."