Karl Burke ponders plans for True Mason

Karl Burke: Pondering plans for exciting juvenile

Karl Burke will look at the options for True Mason following his fine run when a close third to Signora Cabello in the Prix Robert Papin at Maisons-Laffitte on Sunday.

A return trip to France for the Prix Morny or the Gimcrack Stakes at York in August are the first possible alternatives.

"He's a very good colt. There was a good cover of grass, but it was good, good to firm ground really," said Burke.

"Although there were only five horses, it was a strong enough renewal.

"The draw did not help us. He could not get any cover early and he was a bit gassy. He petered out a little, but the main thing was the ground. It was a bit too quick for him.

"Take nothing away from the other horses. There were some good ones there.

"We'll be governed by the ground now. I don't want to keep running him on ground that's too fast.

"I think Goodwood will probably come too soon for him. He'll probably have an entry in the Morny.

"We've got options like the Mill Reef later on, or if we drop him back to five there's the Flying Childers. Five furlongs on slow ground could be his remit."