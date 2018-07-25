Andrea Atzeni to step in for big John Gosden rides

Andrea Atzeni: Picked up big Goodwood rides

Andrea Atzeni spoke of his delight after being called up to ride Stradivarius and Without Parole at the Qatar Goodwood Festival next week.

The rides on the two John Gosden-trained big guns were going begging after Frankie Dettori failed in his bid to have the 10-day suspension he incurred at the July meeting at Newmarket overturned.

At an appeal hearing on Tuesday, Dettori's ban was reduced from 10 to six days, which will allow Dettori to resume riding next Thursday.

However, he will not be able to partner defending Goodwood Cup hero Stradivarius on Tuesday or Sussex Stakes favourite Without Parole on Wednesday.

Atzeni steered Stradivarius to win last year's Goodwood Cup, with the combination having previously claimed the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot.

The Italian told said: "Obviously it's a shame for Frankie. He got the ban reduced to six days, but he's going to miss the rides on these two horses and I was lucky enough to get the call.

"I won the Goodwood Cup last year on Stradivarius and also won on him at Ascot. I'm two from two on him, which isn't a bad record."

Without Parole stretched his unbeaten record to four when winning the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

Atzeni got his first feel of the Frankel colt on the Newmarket gallops on Wednesday morning.

He added: "The first I knew about Without Parole was when I got the call last night. He's been very impressive, he's unbeaten and he looks the one to beat next week.

"I sat on him this morning and he's a good-moving horse. He's by Frankel and he's probably one of the most laid-back sons of Frankel I've ridden.

"He's a big, strong horse and I'm delighted to get the ride on him."