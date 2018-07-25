Stratum favourite as Ebor weights published

Stratum (centre) - favourite for the Sky Bet Ebor

Willie Mullins' Stratum has been installed as the 6-1 favourite for the Sky Bet Ebor with the sponsors after the weights were unveiled for Britain's richest handicap at York on August 25.

The five-year-old, owned by Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom, has been allotted 9st 2lb but is not yet guaranteed a place in a maximum field of 20. Stratum currently sits in joint-34th place with another six horses.

Mullins, who took the Ebor with Sesenta in 2009, has 10 other entries that include Chelkar (9st), Lagostovegas (9st), Gustavus Vassa (8st 10lb) and Low Sun (8st 12lb).

Jointly heading the weights on 9st 13lb are Joseph O'Brien's Housesofparliament and Marmelo, trained by Hughie Morrison.

Marco Botti has two possibles in Dylan Mouth (9st 10lb) and Crowned Eagle (9st 7lb).

Dylan Mouth proved himself over the course and distance on his latest start when beating Dal Harraild (9st 11lb) in the John Smith's Silver Cup.

"Having won a Group Three last time out, he has obviously gone up in the weights a little bit, which makes it tougher for him," said Botti.

"He handles the track well at York and he showed last time that he stays the mile and three quarters."

Crowned Eagle has done nothing but improve since joining Botti from John Gosden's stable late last season.

"Crowned Eagle is in great form and the Ebor is the plan. He has done so well for us this year and was just beaten in the Old Newton Cup," said Botti.

"He fought right to the line at Haydock and the way he has been running suggests the extra couple of furlongs won't be a problem in the Ebor."