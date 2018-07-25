Stradivarius tops field for Goodwood Cup

Stradivarius winning last season's Goodwood Cup

Last year's winner Stradivarius is one of 11 horses confirmed for the Qatar Goodwood Cup on Tuesday.

John Gosden's charge will be a hot favourite to successfully defend his crown in the two-mile Group One and claim his third victory of the season following his previous triumphs in the Yorkshire Cup and Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Victory for the four-year-old son of Sea The Stars will leave him one leg away from winning the new Weatherbys Hamilton #1million stayers' bonus. Success in the Lonsdale Cup at York on August 24 will see connections hit the jackpot.

Andrea Atzeni steered Stradivarius to victory 12 months ago and gets back on board for the first time since due to Frankie Dettori's suspension.

Stradivarius is likely to face some familiar foes, with Jessica Harrington's Torcedor and the Aidan O'Brien-trained Order Of St George set to take him on again after finishing third and fourth respectively at the Royal meeting.

O'Brien has also left in Idaho, Cypress Creek and Giuseppe Garibaldi.

William Haggas could saddle the Queen's Call To Mind, who was last seen winning the Belmont Gold Cup in New York, and Dal Harraild.

David Elsworth's Desert Skyline, Andrew Balding's Scotland and St Michel from Sir Mark Prescott's yard complete the potential field.