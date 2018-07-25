Tip Two Win set to run in Lennox Stakes

Tip Two Win - all set for the Lennox Stakes

Tip Two Win is set to run in the Qatar Lennox Stakes at Goodwood on Tuesday after connections virtually ruled out adding him to the Sussex Stakes at Thursday's supplementary stage.

Trainer Roger Teal revealed it is "95 per cent certain" his stable star will go for the Group Two contest over seven furlongs rather than the stiffer test of the Group One over a mile next Wednesday.

"I think we're going to stick to the Lennox now. I'm 95 per cent sure were going for that," said Teal.

"He's in good form and great order. I'm very pleased with him."

It will be the first time Tip Two Win has run over seven furlongs this year after proving himself to be a leading light over a mile.

Winner of a valuable race at Doha in February, Tip Two Win belied his odds of 50-1 when second behind Saxon Warrior in the 2000 Guineas and was fourth in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot on his latest start.

Karar, trained in France by Francis-Henri Graffard, was supplemented for the Lennox at the confirmation stage, taking the list of possibles to 20.

The last two winners of the race, Dutch Connection (2016) and Breton Rock (2017) stood their ground.

Aidan O'Brien has left in four - Intelligence Cross, Spirit Of Valor, Fleet Review and Gustav Klimt.

Others in the mix include last year's Sussex Stakes hero Here Comes When, D'Bai, Emmaus, Suedois, Sir Dancealot and Threading.

The most notable absentee was Expert Eye, who is likely to be re-routed to the Sussex Stakes for which he will have to be supplemented.