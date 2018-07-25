Tigre Du Terre - sold to race in Hong Kong

Tigre Du Terre, ante-post favourite for the Unibet Golden Mile at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Friday week, has been sold to continue his racing career in Hong Kong.

The Richard Hannon-trained three-year-old was the general 6-1 favourite for the #150,000 prize, after posting an impressive victory on his handicap debut at Sandown last time out,

Tim Palin, spokesman for owners Middleham Park Racing, said: "We were as impressed as everyone else was at Sandown and he looked like a Group-race performer there.

"It was a private deal, but the figure we were offered was astronomical and we would have been foolhardy to turn it down.

"I believe they are buying him with the Hong Kong Derby in mind and I wish them every success, as they deserve to win the Hong Kong Derby."

Palin added: "We were keen to inform the betting public as soon as the deal was completed, due him being favourite for the Golden Mile."