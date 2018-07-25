Sometimesadiamond dazzles at Naas

Jim Bolger

Sometimesadiamond claimed important Listed honours with a nice display in the Yeomanstown Stud Irish EBF Stakes at Naas.

Jim Bolger's three-year-old filly showed plenty of resolution inside the final 100 yards to deny 11-4 favourite Could It Be Love by a head in the six-furlong encounter.

Winning jockey Kevin Manning said of the 14-1 chance: "I rode her over seven (furlongs) here on her penultimate start and she actually didn't travel with me early on.

"I didn't know what her trip was, to be quite honest.

"She popped, she travelled real well, and kept going all the way to the line.

"I couldn't fault her. It's just great to get that black type for her."