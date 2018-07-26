Elarqam back in action in Sky Bet York Stakes

Elarqam: Returns to action in the Sky Bet York Stakes

Classy three-year-old Elarqam takes on older horses as he bids to get back on track in the Sky Bet York Stakes on the Knavesmire on Saturday.

The Mark Johnston-trained Frankel colt returns to action for the first time since he disappointed in the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh in May after finishing a creditable fourth in the English version at Newmarket on his seasonal debut.

Elarqam now steps up in trip to an extended mile and a quarter and will face seven rivals.

They include Richard Fahey's Forest Ranger, who was well beaten in the Eclipse after two Group successes at Newmarket and Chester.

Smart Call, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, takes on colts and geldings after winning in the Hopping Stakes at Newcastle,

while David Menuisier's Thundering Blue, runner-up in the John Smith's Cup over the course and distance, tries his hand at Pattern level.

Completing the line-up are Brorocco, Euginio, Fabricate and Euro Nightmare.

The two withdrawals at the final declaration stage were last year's winner Success Days and German entry Navaro Girl.