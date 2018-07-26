Without Parole confirmed for Qatar Sussex Stakes

Without Parole - on track for the Qatar Sussex Stakes

Without Parole is the star name among 13 confirmations for the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday.

The Frankel colt stretched his unbeaten record to four in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month and is a hot favourite to add to his tally for John Gosden and Andrea Atzeni, who deputises in the saddle for the suspended Frankie Dettori.

His main rival could prove to be the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Expert Eye, who has been supplemented at a cost of £70,000 following his Royal Ascot success in the Jersey Stakes.

Aidan O'Brien has left in Wednesday's Leopardstown winner Threeandfourpence, Gustav Klimt, Rhododendron and Clemmie.

Orbaan is a potential challenger from France for Andre Fabre.

Andrew Balding's Beat The Bank, the David Simcock-trained Lightning Spear, David O'Meara's pair of Lord Glitters and So Beloved, James Tate's Hey Gaman and Threading from Mark Johnston's yard complete the field.