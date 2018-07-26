Look Around is Sandown Star

Oisin Murphy riding Look Around wins at Sandown

Look Around put up a game performance from the front to take the Listed spoils in the British Stallion Studs EBF Star Stakes at Sandown.

Smartly away, the Andrew Balding-trained filly had the run of the race after jockey Oisin Murphy moved her across to the far rail from her wide draw to get the lead.

La Pelosa, the 8-11 favourite, looked a big threat in the straight, but Look Around (8-1) found extra to pull away close home and win by a length and a quarter from Ajrar. La Pelosa was just a short head behind in third.

Balding said: "She did it nicely. She's always looked a nice filly at home. It was pleasing and she'll go on.

"She's a nice type physically and an exciting filly to have in the yard.

"We'll hold off on the plans for the time being."