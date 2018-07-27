Goodwood sale beckons for Curragh winner Marie's Diamond

Marie's Diamond: In action at the Curragh

High-class juvenile Marie's Diamond is set to be put up for auction at the inaugural Goffs UK Goodwood Sale.

Having been narrowly denied by the Aidan O'Brien-trained Van Beethoven in last month's Railway Stakes, Mark Johnston's colt went one better on his return to the Curragh in last Saturday's Group Three Anglesey Stakes.

The Richmond Stakes at Goodwood is a possible next port of call, while another trip to the Curragh for the Phoenix Stakes and a possible cross-Channel journey for the Prix Morny at Deauville are also in the melting pot.

However, future plans are very much fluid, with owners Middleham Park Racing ready to let him move on if the price is right at Goodwood's after racing sale on August 1.

Tim Palin, racing manager for the successful syndicate, said: "He will go to the sale at Goodwood with an entry in the Richmond Stakes.

"If we still own him and he doesn't meet his reserve the races we have in mind are the Prix Morny and the Phoenix Stakes. He would need supplementing for the Phoenix Stakes, which costs 25,000 euro, and is on August 7.

"He likes the Curragh, having finished first and second there. He is also in the Futurity Stakes and that's a possibility.

"We just need to work out where Calyx, Advertise and Signora Cabello are going and what the ground will be like as he prefers top of the ground.

"He is fine at six furlongs, although he is bred to stay further.

"The handicapper has put him up to 108, so he has been impressed by his performances. He deserves to have a go in a real good race."