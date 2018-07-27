Urban Fox among Nassau possibles

Urban Fox and Daniel Tudhope win the Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes

Urban Fox is one of 10 fillies and mares confirmed for the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood on Thursday.

The William Haggas-trained four-year-old is set to bid for her second successive Group One victory following a dominant display in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh earlier this month.

Aidan O'Brien has saddled four previous winners of the 10-furlong contest, including the respective last two renewals with Minding and Winter.

He has whittled his team down to three, although Rhododendron and Magical appear more likely runners than Hydrangea, who is set to contest the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Saturday.

Veracious is a major contender for Sir Michael Stoute after finishing a promising third on her belated seasonal reappearance in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

Saeed bin Suroor's Promising Run and the Charlie Appleby-trained Wild Illusion could both carry the royal blue silks of Godolphin.

Richard Hannon's 1000 Guineas heroine Billesdon Brook, Martyn Meade's Wilamina and Nyaleti from Mark Johnston's yard complete the potential field.