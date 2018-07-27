Pretty Pollyanna poised to take on Calyx in Prix Morny

Pretty Pollyanna is clear of her Newmarket rivals

Pretty Pollyanna is being readied for a mouthwatering clash with Calyx in the Prix Morny at Deauville on August 19.

Michael Bell's filly was a surprise 20-1 winner of the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket earlier this month, coming home seven lengths clear of her nearest pursuer in a rough race.

Connections feel Pretty Pollyanna deserves a step up to Group One level and she is set to take on John Gosden's impressive Coventry Stakes winner Calyx in France.

Bell told At The Races: "She won a Group Two by seven lengths. Obviously there was a bit of scrimmaging in behind, but she had the race won a long way out and we're really looking forward to running her again."

The pair head the ante-post markets on the 1000 and 2000 Guineas, and the Newmarket trainer added: "The Gredleys are never one to shirk a challenge, they're keen to take on Calyx in the Prix Morny and I think that's where we're going.

"She won in a very quick time and deserves her rating. She was very impressive."