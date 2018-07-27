Kew Gardens set for autumn campaign

Kew Gardens ridden Ryan Moore wins the Queen's Vase

Kew Gardens is set to be trained for an autumn campaign after being ruled out of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

Following his recent triumphs in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot and Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp, the Galileo colt was set to line up as trainer Aidan O'Brien's chief hope for this weekend's feature event in Berkshire.

However, the Ballydoyle trainer confirmed earlier this week that his huge team might not be firing on all cylinders and following unsatisfactory tests, Kew Gardens did not appear among the King George declarations on Thursday morning.

O'Brien told At The Races: "His bloods weren't 100 per cent and it was showing up that there was a little bit of infection in his system.

"It was very small and minute, but John (Halley, vet) wouldn't be happy to go and that's why we pulled back.

"He ran only two weeks ago. We'll give him a little bit of time now and train him for the autumn."