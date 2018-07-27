Weather holds key to Sky Bet Dash puzzle

Flying Pursuit in action

The possibility of thunderstorms has trainers taking a cautious approach about their prospects in the Sky Bet Dash Handicap at York on Saturday.

Tim Easterby's three-pronged attack on the six-furlong sprint is headed by last year's winner Flying Pursuit, together with course specialists Golden Apollo and East Street Revue - but the Great Habton handler would like to see rain for at least two of his runners.

He said: "Flying Pursuit and Golden Apollo both need some rain. Both have been going well and are in good form.

"East Street Revue is stepping back up to six furlongs for the first time for a while. He's in good form and likes the track. We'll see."

Roger Fell is hoping the rain stays away for Harome, who struck on the Knavesmire in a five-furlong handicap two weeks ago.

"He's in good form. The worry is the ground has gone good and he definitely prefers quick ground," said the Hawton handler.

"He's never won over six furlongs, either, so that would have to be a bit of a worry, too."

Stuart Williams is also monitoring the weather for fast-ground lover Daschas.

The four-year-old showed his well-being when winning a six-furlong handicap at Ascot two weeks ago and sneaks into this race off bottom weight.

"He's not 100 per cent certain to go. I'm going to keep an eye on the weather. He didn't run very well at York two starts ago when it rained," said Williams.

"He very much likes fast ground, he's in good form and he won well at Ascot last time.

"He's got no weight as well - if we missed the thunderstorms that are forecast I'd hope he'd have a chance."