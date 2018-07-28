John Gosden in no rush over Enable plan

Enable: No rush to finalise plans

John Gosden is adamant Enable will tell him when his superstar filly is ready to return to racecourse action.

The brilliant daughter of Nathaniel enjoyed a season to remember as a three-year-old, winning the English and Irish Oaks, the King George and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in an unforgettable few months.

However, a setback earlier in the year has led to her reappearance being delayed.

Gosden said: "Enable will be ready to run when she is ready to run. I was very pleased with her this morning (Saturday). She was doing a half-speed this morning. She is in top nick right now.

"She will run when I think she is ready and I'm not going to name a race, as it's too soon.

"You can mention what you like, but it will be when I'm ready. The filly will tell me. I'm not going to set dates.

"She has had time off for an issue which we have had to deal with and what you must never do is name a race and try to fit the foot to the shoe, it's the wrong way round."