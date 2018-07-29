Larchmont Lad could head to Deauville

Larchmont Lad ridden by James Doyle wins The Friarstown Stud Minstrel Stakes

The Prix Maurice de Gheest is a potential target for Larchmont Lad following his big-race victory at the Curragh last weekend.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned four-year-old led home a one-two for trainer David O'Meara in the seven-furlong Minstrel Stakes, seeing off stable companion So Beloved by half a length.

Now Larchmont Lad has a Group Two victory on his CV, connections are keen to shoot for Group One glory and the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville next month is seen as an attractive option.

Cheveley Park managing director Chris Richardson said: "He's come out of the race well and we've got a couple of options.

"I'm tempted to go for the Prix Maurice de Gheest. It's over six and a half furlongs, so he'd be coming back in trip, but he's won a Group Two now.

"We'll see what happens, but going to Deauville is quite possible."