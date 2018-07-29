Stradivarius defends crown in Goodwood Cup

Stradivarius: Defends his crown in Goodwood Cup

Stradivarius will face just six rivals when he defends his crown in the Qatar Goodwood Cup on Tuesday.

John Gosden's charge has already landed the Yorkshire Cup and the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot this season and will be a red-hot favourite to extend his winning run on his return to the Sussex Downs.

With regular partner Frankie Dettori sidelined by suspension, Andrea Atzeni is back on board Stradivarius for the first time since last season's Gooodwood Cup triumph.

Victory for the four-year-old son of Sea The Stars will leave him one leg away

from winning the new Weatherbys Hamilton #1million stayers' bonus.

Success in the Lonsdale Cup at York on August 24 will see connections hit the jackpot.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Torcedor was beaten just a length into third place in the Gold Cup last month's and renews rivalry.

Aidan O'Brien has taken out Gold Cup fourth Order Of St George and instead relies upon Idaho, who steps up in distance after finishing down the field in the Coronation Cup at Epsom and the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

William Haggas saddles the Queen's Belmont Gold Cup victor Call To Mind and Dal Harraild.

David Elsworth's Desert Skyline and St Michel from Sir Mark Prescott's yard complete the line-up.