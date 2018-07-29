Tip Two Win declared for Lennox Stakes

Tip Two Win - declared for the Lennox Stakes

Tip Two Win is the star name among 12 runners declared for the Qatar Lennox Stakes at Goodwood on Tuesday.

Having won twice in Doha during the winter, Roger Teal's stable star ran a fantastic race to fill the runner-up spot behind Saxon Warrior in the 2000 Guineas before placing fourth in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He drops to seven furlongs and Group Two level for his latest assignment and meets his elders for the first time.

Tip Two Win is the only three-year-old in the field and therefore receives weight all round.

His rivals include the last two winners of the race in the Charlie Hills-trained Dutch Connection and David Simcock's Breton Rock respectively.

David O'Meara's pair of So Beloved and Suedois and Roger Varian's Emmaus are also in the mix.

Irish hopes rest on Aidan O'Brien's Spirit Of Valor, while the supplemented Karar journeys from France.

The other Group Two on Tuesday's card is the Qatar Vintage Stakes.

This seven-furlong juvenile prize has also attracted 12 runners, with Martyn Meade's Confiding, the Mark Johnston-trained Dark Vision and Hugo Palmer's Blond Warrior among the leading contenders.

O'Brien will be hoping Railway Stakes winner Van Beethoven can bounce back from a disappointing effort in the July Stakes at Newmarket.