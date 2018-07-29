Comedy has last laugh at Deauville

Winning trainer Karl Burke

Karl Burke claimed another big-race success in France after Comedy led her rivals a merry dance in the Darley Prix de Cabourg at Deauville.

The North Yorkshire-based trainer has sent stable star Laurens across the Channel twice this season and twice she has come back triumphant after claiming Group One glory in both the Prix Saint-Alary and the Prix de Diane.

Following impressive all-the-way victories at Pontefract and Doncaster, Comedy was a 13-2 chance stepped up to Group Three level, with fellow Yorkshire raider Kodyanna the 9-4 favourite for Richard Fahey.

Comedy made a smart start in the hands of Ben Curtis and it was clear some way from home her rivals were struggling to bridge the gap.

Kodyanna came from out of the pack to throw down a challenge, but Burke's charge was well on top at the line.

Burke said: "We're having a good run (in France) and long may it continue.

"Until about 9.30am on Friday this filly was going to run in the Princess Margaret at Ascot. Then we saw this race was breaking up and we felt she had a better chance of getting black type in France.

"She's done it well and Ben gave her a lovely ride. I don't know how good the form is, but I know Richard likes his filly.

"Our filly is progressive and she does have a high cruising speed. She broke the juvenile track record at Doncaster with a penalty, so she's obviously useful.

"How far she can go I'm not sure, but we'll find out."

The Charlie Hills-trained Glory Fighter and Simon Crisford's Double Kodiac finished second-last and last respectively.