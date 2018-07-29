Mabs Cross could head to Nunthorpe

Mabs Cross - could run in Coolmore Nunthorpe

A crack at the Coolmore Nunthorpe at York remains under consideration for Mabs Cross despite her defeat at the Curragh on Irish Oaks weekend.

Having run a fantastic race to finish third in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot last month, the Michael Dods-trained filly was a hot favourite to get back on the winning trail in the Group Two Sapphire Stakes.

She had to make do with minor honours in third behind fellow British challenger Havana Grey, but is reported to have taken her exertions well and Dods is eyeing either the Nunthorpe on August 24 or a return to the Curragh for the Flying Five Stakes on September 16.

"She's come out of the race well. She's been going out in the field every day for a few hours and we're happy with her," said the Darlington-based trainer.

"She ran a good race, I just felt they went too slow. She needs a strong pace to aim at and she didn't get it.

"She's come home well, which is the main thing, and we'll see where we go from here.

"She's in the Nunthorpe and she's in the Flying Five. I'll have a chat with David (Armstrong, owner) and see what he has to say.

"She never gets an easy race and always takes a bit out of herself, so we'll see."