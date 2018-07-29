Benbatl bounces back in Germany

Benbatl: Back to form with German Group One win

The Juddmonte International and the Irish Champion Stakes are potential targets for Benbatl after he bounced back to form with a dominant Group One success in Germany.

Saeed bin Suroor's charge won three times at Meydan earlier in the year, including a brilliant victory in the Dubai Turf on World Cup night.

The four-year-old disappointed when favourite for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, but had significantly less on his plate in the Grosser Dallmayr Preis - Bayerisches Zuchtrennen in Munich, and stamped his class with an authoritative display in the hands of Oisin Murphy.

Benbatl led home a British-trained one-two in the 10-furlong contest, with Ed Walker's Stormy Antarctic a clear second under King George-winning rider James Doyle.

Bin Suroor told Press Association Sport: "He travelled strongly and Oisin kept him at the front. It was an easy win for him.

"The ground at Royal Ascot was too firm for him. In Germany the ground is nice as they have had some rain in the last couple of days. I also think a mile and a quarter is maybe the best trip for him.

"We'll keep the options open for him. He could go for the Juddmonte at York (August 22) or the Irish Champion (Leopardstown, September 15).

"Later in the year we could think about taking him to Australia. We'll discuss the options with Sheikh Mohammed."