Review of Sunday's meeting at Pontefract

Silvestre De Sousa - four winners at Pontefract

Big Country is set to go on his travels after running out a popular winner of the Sky Bet Go-Racing-In-Yorkshire Summer Festival Pomfret Stakes at Pontefract.

The Mick Appleby-trained five-year-old was smartly away and one of three runners that elected to chart a course on the wide outside, with the group led by eventual runner-up Salateen.

The trio were joined by two of the other three starters, with Salateen leading them into the straight.

Big Country (100-30) got his head in front over a furlong out, though, and kept on well to hold Salateen and take the Listed honours by half a length.

The admirable gelding is owned by The Horse Watchers partnership, which includes Racing UK pundits Chris and Martin Dixon, who were on hand to greet their winner.

Speaking on the channel, Chris Dixon said: "It's fantastic, we've been waiting for that opportunity in Listed company for a while now, we've had a couple of goes at it, but the Royal Ascot race was red hot, Sandown was a good race as well and this looked a bit easier on paper.

"We went around the houses to get it, but I think the quickest ground was round the outside and he got the job done.

"He's been a tremendous horse for us for the last 18 months or so now, and Mick has done a brilliant job. He was rated 75 when we got him, he's now 107 and has won a Listed race, loads of prize-money and given us lots and lots of fun along the way."

Looking to future plans, Dixon added: "The next stop will probably be Norway at the end of August. He's entered for a Group Three in Norway and it's good prize-money, a #100,000 race and he's one of the top-rated in the field."

Big Country turned out to be just one part of an afternoon to remember for Appleby and winning rider Silvestre de Sousa, as the pair ended proceedings with a four-timer.

Michele Strogoff (7-4 favourite) got the ball rolling in the Napoleons Casino Bradford Handicap, while Future Score (10-1) took the Pontefract And District Golf Club Ltd Novice Stakes in the Big Country colours.

Classic Pursuit (4-1) then rounded off a tremendous few hours when landing the concluding Fly High Faye Nickels Handicap.