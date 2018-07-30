Without Parole faces seven rivals in Sussex Stakes

Without Parole - faces seven rivals at Glorious Goodwood

Without Parole will face seven rivals when he puts his unbeaten record on the line in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

The Frankel colt claimed his fourth victory from as many starts in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month and is a hot favourite to extend his winning sequence when he meets his elders for the first time in Wednesday's feature event.

With regular partner Frankie Dettori sidelined by suspension, Andrea Atzeni rides John Gosden's charge for the first time.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Gustav Klimt was beaten half a length into second place in the St James's Palace Stakes and renews rivalry.

That pair are two of four three-year-olds in the final field along with Sir Michael Stoute's supplemented Jersey Stakes winner Expert Eye and Andre Fabre's French raider Orbaan.

David O'Meara saddles Lord Glitters and So Beloved, with Andrew Balding's Beat The Bank and Lightning Spear from David Simcock's yard completing the line-up.