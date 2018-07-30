Tip Two Win chasing Lennox Stakes prize

Tip Two Win - bids for Lennox Stakes glory

Roger Teal is keeping his fingers crossed Tip Two Win can enjoy his "day in the sunshine" with victory in the Qatar Lennox Stakes at Goodwood.

Following two lucrative victories in Doha during the winter, the son of Dark Angel belied odds of 50-1 to fill the runner-up spot behind Saxon Warrior in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in May.

He was far from disgraced when fourth in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month and drops to seven furlongs and Group Two level for his latest big-race assignment.

Teal said: "Everything is good. He's going into the race in great form and we're looking forward to it.

"They've had a bit of rain, which will take the sting out of the ground. Hopefully it will dry out a bit but hopefully it should be perfect."

Tip Two Win is the only three-year-old in a 12-strong field on Tuesday and Teal is taking nothing for granted.

He added: "It's not going to be easy for him being the only baby in the race. That's probably the main reason we decided to run him over seven furlongs rather than taking on older horses over a mile (in Wednesday's Sussex Stakes).

"He's in good shape and having run well in the Guineas and at Ascot, it would be great if he could have his day in the sunshine."

Tip Two Win's rivals include the last two winners of the race in the Charlie Hills-trained Dutch Connection and David Simcock's Breton Rock.

David O'Meara saddles the high-class pair of Suedois and So Beloved, while the Roger Varian-trained Emmaus steps up in class on his first start since claiming a Listed prize at Leicester in April.

Irish hopes rest on Aidan O'Brien's Spirit Of Valor and Francis-Henri Graffard's Karar is an interesting contender from France, having been supplemented at a cost of #15,000.

Rupert Pritchard-Gordon, racing consultant to Karar's owners Al Shaqab Racing in France, said: "Karar was also entered by Francis in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, but we feel the horse is probably at his best racing over seven furlongs around a bend on a round track.

"He has twice been placed over seven furlongs on a round track in the Prix de la Foret and is a bit of a seven-furlong specialist.

"The first day at Goodwood should be a sound, even surface with fresh ground which will suit him.

"Karar is a summer horse. As of Tuesday, this is where his campaign gets serious."