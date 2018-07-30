Advertise heading to Phoenix Stakes

Advertise - going up to Group One company next

Advertise is set to test his powers at the highest level in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Following an impressive debut success at Newbury, the Showcasing colt ran a fine race to fill the runner-up spot behind the much vaunted Calyx in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He rediscovered the winning trail with a decisive victory in the July Stakes at Newmarket earlier this month and trainer Martyn Meade is ready to send his charge to Ireland to bid for Group One glory.

Meade said: "Advertise is fine and we're planning to run him in the Phoenix Stakes a week on Sunday.

"We'll go over and take on Mr (Aidan) O'Brien and see how we get on.

"He's in good form, he won well at Newmarket and I think he deserves to step up to Group One level.

"If everything went according to plan in Ireland, we could then put him away until the Dewhurst."