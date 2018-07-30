Ryan Moore booked to ride Spring Loaded at Goodwood

Spring Loaded: Ryan Moore booked to ride

Trainer Paul D'Arcy is thrilled to have secured Ryan Moore to partner Spring Loaded in the Unibet Stewards' Cup at Goodwood on Saturday.

The six-year-old will line up in the prestigious handicap a relatively fresh horse having run just twice so far this season.

The son of Zebedee finished ninth in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot on his first start since November and progressed to win a valuable sprint handicap on his return to the Berkshire circuit earlier this month.

He carries a 6lb penalty for that victory in this weekend's six-furlong contest and D'Arcy is looking forward to the challenge.

"We're delighted to get Ryan. The horse is in good form and he's ready to go," said the Newmarket-based trainer.

"Now we just have to hope for a good draw and some luck in running.

"Ground-wise, anything better than good will be fine."

Spring Loaded was among a massive list of 93 horses to stand their ground for the Stewards' Cup at Monday's confirmation stage.

Hugo Palmer's Gifted Master stands at the head of the weights, just ahead of Brian Meehan's Wokingham hero Bacchus.

The last two winners of the race in Andrew Balding's Dancing Star and the Dean Ivory-trained Lancelot Du Lac are in the mix again.

Balding has another leading contender in Foxtrot Lady, while Clive Cox's Tis Marvellous and Aces from the yard of Ian Williams are also possibles.

Notable absentees include John Gosden's pair of Dreamfield and Emblazoned.

Those who do not make the cut for the Stewards' Cup may have the opportunity to run in the consolation race - the Qatar Stewards' Sprint, which also takes place on Saturday.