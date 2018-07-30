Martyn Meade confident over Confiding

Martyn Meade: Excited by Confiding

Martyn Meade is confident Confiding can make his presence felt in the Qatar Vintage Stakes at Goodwood on Tuesday.

The Iffraaj colt made a successful racecourse debut at Newbury last month and the form could hardly have worked out better, with no less than seven horses who finished behind him winning since.

He steps up to Group Two level on the opening afternoon of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and bookmakers have priced him up as favourite to keep his unbeaten record intact.

Meade said: "I thought he was pretty impressive at Newbury and the form has worked out well.

"This is obviously a step up in class for him, but we've been very happy with him since Newbury and I don't see any reason why he won't go there and give a good account of himself."

Meade has already unleashed one potentially top-class juvenile this season, with Advertise finishing second to Calyx in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot before winning the July Stakes at Newmarket.

Asked how Confiding compares to his more proven stablemate, the trainer added: "I would say they're a bit on a par after their first runs.

"They both won impressively at Newbury first time out. This horse will probably be ready to step up to a mile before too long, but we'll see how he goes over seven furlongs on Tuesday."

Blonde Warrior also has his sights raised after impressive novice victories at Yarmouth and Doncaster in June, with trainer Hugo Palmer comparing him to his 2000 Guineas hero of two years ago Galileo Gold.

Palmer said: "We have been very happy with Blonde Warrior since Doncaster. His last two races have been processions really and he hasn't had to do much more than that.

"Ever since I first saw Blonde Warrior, he has reminded me of Galileo Gold. There is obviously more to it than looks, but I think he is an exciting horse for the future as he is still quite immature."

Dark Vision is unbeaten in two starts and bids to complete his hat-trick for Mark Johnston.

Other contenders in a field of 12 juveniles include the Alan King-trained July Stakes fourth Dunkerron and Drogon from Tom Dascombe's yard.