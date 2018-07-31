Star juvenile Calyx out for rest of season

Star juvenile Calyx has been ruled out for the season after suffering an injury.

Following a runaway victory on his racecourse debut at Newmarket, the Kingman colt was a decisive winner of the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

That triumph saw him promoted to ante-post favouritism for next year's 2000 Guineas, but John Gosden's charge will not be seen again in 2018.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner-breeder Khalid Abdullah, said in a statement to Press Association Sport: "Calyx has had a setback in training which will rule him out from running for the rest of this season.

"He is expected to make a full recovery and we will look forward to his three-year-old year."