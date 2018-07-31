Urban Fox tops field of six in Nassau Stakes

Urban Fox: Tops six entries in the Nassau Stakes

Urban Fox will face five rivals as she bids for back-to-back Group One victories in Thursday's Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

William Haggas' charge was a surprise winner of the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on her most recent outing, but she heads the market for this 10-furlong heat on the back of her cosy triumph in the Irish feature.

She is one of three older horses in the mix for the highlight on day three at Goodwood, with Aidan O'Brien's Rhododendron another four-year-old challenger, although she must bounce back from a disappointing run in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot.

Martyn Meade's Wilamina is the only five-year-old in the field, with three-year-olds Veracious, Billesdon Brook and Wild Illusion completing the field.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Veracious was last seen finishing third in the Coronation Stakes, a race in which 1000 Guineas victor Billesdon Brook was fourth.

Charlie Appleby's Wild Illusion also ran at the Royal meeting, finishing second in the Ribblesdale after filling the same place in the Oaks at Epsom on her penultimate start.