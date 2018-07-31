Soldier's Call on duty in Molecomb Stakes

Soldier's Call: Big run expected in the Molecomb

Royal Ascot hero Soldier's Call bids to follow up in the Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday.

The Showcasing colt provided fledgling trainer Archie Watson with a first victory at the summer showpiece meeting when claiming a narrow success in the Windsor Castle Stakes.

He steps up to Group Three level for his latest big-race assignment and is the likely favourite to see off 10 rivals.

Watson said: "He's been in great form since Ascot and we always felt a quick five furlongs at Goodwood should suit him well.

"This race has been a target since Ascot and we're looking forward to running him.

"I never worry too much about ground until a horse has proven he can't act on very fast or very slow ground.

"I'm sure the track needed the rain they had over the weekend, it sounds like the ground will be on the quick side of good and that would suit us fine."

The Richard Spencer-trained Rumble Inthejungle also performed with credit at Royal Ascot, finishing fourth behind American challenger Shang Shang Shang in the Norfolk Stakes.

That was his first and only start since making a successful racecourse debut at Salisbury and Spencer hopes his charge will be a better horse with that run under his belt.

He said: "We're going there in good shape. Obviously he'd only ever had one run going to Royal Ascot, so you'd like to think the experience will stand him in very good stead.

"He's got a nice draw (six), the ground isn't going to be a problem and hopefully he can run a very big race.

"You'd like to think with Ascot only being his second run that he will have learned plenty there.

"He won on very fast ground at Salisbury, it was pretty quick at Ascot and I think the ground is just going to be good on Wednesday, so that shouldn't be a problem.

"Our horses are running well and long may it continue. The team are working hard so hopefully it continues this week at least."

Street Parade has won his last two starts at Lingfield and Chepstow, but has far more on his plate as he goes in search of the hat-trick.

Trainer Stuart Williams said: "There wasn't a lot else for us to go for, to be honest. He's rated 96 and if we hadn't come here, he would have had to go for another novice with 10st on his back.

"Tom (Morley) is a very sporting owner, he wanted to have a go and I hope he can run well.

"He's in very good form and I'm happy with how he's progressed since his last run."

Other contenders include the William Haggas-trained Queen Of Bermuda, Richard Hannon's Well Done Fox and Vintage Brut from Tim Easterby's yard.

Aidan O'Brien's Fantasy is the sole Irish raider.