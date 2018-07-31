Review of the action from Tuesday's meeting at Goodwood

Alfarris (right) ridden by Jockey Jim Crowley goes on to win the Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap

Latest news from this afternoon's meeting at Glorious Goodwood where Alfarris won the opener for William Haggas.

Alfarris got favourite-backers off to the perfect start at this year's Qatar Goodwood Festival in the Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap.

The William Haggas-trained four-year-old was the 13-2 market leader for the 15-runner contest and jockey Jim Crowley was content to bide his time, settling his mount in midfield and wide of his rivals.

Alfarris was asked to go about his business racing inside the final two furlongs and quickened up smartly to take over the lead from Plutonian.

The latter did not go down without a fight, but Alfarris passed the post half a length the the good, with Original Choice back in third.

Haggas said: "It was very good and I'm very pleased. He's grown up and he's a different horse to what he used to be.

"He had a very high testicle, which we thought was bothering him last year, and he had a pretty big operation to get it out.

"He's matured a lot this year. Things have not gone right for him. We had to delay his (seasonal) debut and he just got beat at Sandown last time, but he's made up for that today."

The Newmarket-based Yorkshireman said: "He'll probably go to York as he likes the northern air, like his trainer!

"I fancy him going up in grade at some point. I think he's decent."