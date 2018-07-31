Dark Vision wins Qatar Vintage Stakes

Dark Vision powers to victory at Goodwood

Dark Vision maintained his unbeaten record with a thoroughly impressive display in the Qatar Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

Following previous victories this month at Yarmouth and York, Mark Johnston's youngster was a heavily-backed 100-30 favourite stepped up to Group Two level in the hands of Silvestre de Sousa.

It looked as though the gamble had gone badly awry rounding the home turn, with Dark Vision being niggled along by the champion jockey at the very rear of the field.

However, once switched wide into clear daylight, Johnston's challenger gradually found his stride and finished like a train, getting up to beat Dunkerron by a length and three-quarters. Confiding was another length and a quarter away in third.