Sir Dancealot lunges late to win Lennox

Sir Dancealot begins his winning run in the Qatar Lennox Stakes

Sir Dancealot got up in the very last stride to win a thrilling renewal of the Qatar Lennox Stakes at Goodwood.

A field of 12 runners went to post for the seven-furlong Group Two, with the David Elsworth-trained Sir Dancealot and Roger Teal's 2000 Guineas runner-up Tip Two Win the 5-1 joint-favourites.

Donjuan Triumphant adopted a pacesetting role for a long way, before last year's winner Breton Rock took over in the final half-furlong.

Suedois briefly poked his head in front as the post loomed, but Sir Dancealot, who had encountered trouble in running, lunged late in the hands of veteran French jockey Gerald Mosse.

A photo-finish was called, but the judge confirmed Sir Dancealot the winner by a short head, with Suedois second and Breton Rock just a head further back in third

Tip Two Win was under pressure a long way from home and eventually trailed home last of all.