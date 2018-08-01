God Given ready for Lillie Langree test

Luca Cumani: High hopes ahead of Lillie Langry Stakes

Luca Cumani feels God Given is still on an upward curve ahead of the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood on Thursday.

Ryan Moore has been booked for the filly, who was beaten a short-head in the Lancashire Oaks last time out.

"I think she's still improving, she's a really progressive filly who has run in some good races this year," said Cumani.

"I think the mile and six should be fine for her, so we are hoping for a good race.

"She won over an extended mile and a half in France last season on soft ground, so being another year older this year, you'd think she'd get it and the slightly softer ground than she's had this year also isn't an issue

"It is a tough race mind you, it's a real Group Two and she'll have to be at her best."

Hughie Morrison's Star Rock can be expected to improve for her first run of the season in France recently.

"I didn't want to take her to the wrong track on the wrong ground early in the season. As we were going to France the other week, I thought she can come on the box and have a good run around," said Morrison.

"She ran extremely well, but blew up, which was always going to happen. We are really aiming for a race at Deauville in three weeks' time, but there is a certain attraction about #170,000 to the winner and we had a bit of rain.

"We always thought she would stay, as her family all stay. When she won her maiden, she beat God Given and she has done well since."

Maid To Remember represents the in-form William Haggas, who said: "She is up in trip considerably, but we think she will enjoy it. It is a tough race, but it is very valuable.

"She ran very well on the all-weather. She definitely wants a bit of dig in the ground and at least a mile and a half. I think she will get the mile-six well. She has got a bit of quality. I think she is a sporting outsider."

David Simcock runs two outsiders in White Chocolate and Lady Of Shalott.

"White Chocolate is a model of consistency and she never runs badly. It's about time we had a step up and tried our luck in Pattern class," said Simcock.

"I've got a feeling the better the race, the better she will be. She seems like a filly that holds a bit back for herself.

I'd like to think there is a bit more to come."

He added: "Lady Of Shalott ran OK in the Ribblesdale, she just wasn't quick enough. Hopefully she can run well and the extra two furlongs will suit her."

Marcus Tregoning's Dance The Dream is making her seasonal reappearance.

"We've had a few issues with her, but she's in good order now and is ready to run," he said.

"We had ideas about running her in the Ebor, but she's too low in the weights for that now, but this is a nice target to aim at.

"I think she'll be fine over a mile and three-quarters and I'm quite hopeful she'll stay the trip well. On the ratings, she could run well."

Also on the card is the Qatar Richmond Stakes, in which Clive Cox's Konchek is one of the favourites having finished second in the July Stakes.

Cox said: "It was a great run in the July Stakes. He has come out of the race well. I hope the track will suit him fine here and I think he is progressive.

"I think we realised six furlongs was his trip last time. He showed plenty of pace in his early races and we ran in the Norfolk, but he definitely appreciated the step up to six in the July Stakes."